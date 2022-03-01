The Dolly Llama Launches Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich

The Dolly Llama has partnered with Mondelēz International to launch the Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich Made With OREO Cookie Pieces, in celebration of the OREO 110th Birthday this March 2022—it’s waffle-y exciting. Now through March 31, guests at all three Dolly Llama Los Angeles locations can indulge in the Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces infused into the waffle batter and served with cookie monster ice cream and a fun OREO Cookie play on top. Guests can also enjoy a 6pc Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces served in a Box with sides of guests’ choosing.

“This opportunity to partner with Mondelēz International’s Foodservice team and OREO is an amazing moment for The Dolly Llama and we couldn’t be more excited to launch these new treats to our guests,” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “The OREO Cookie is already a top-seller topping on our menu and our guests rave about our house-made Cookie Monster Ice Cream but the fun isn’t stopping there – we’ve added America’s favorite cookie into our classic waffle batter. Adding OREO Cookie Pieces to our batter is a first for the concept, but we’re confident that the nostalgic feel of OREO Cookies will make this limited-time offering a big hit.”

The Dolly Llama will be hosting a special Dolly Llama Palooza Offer on Saturday, March 5th from 12-3pm at the Downtown LA location. All guests will receive 50% off the mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces when sharing promo code ‘OREO’ with their ice cream and waffle master.

“Upon learning about the unique and innovative menu items behind The Dolly Llama, we knew we had to partner with them for something big—and what’s more exciting than celebrating the OREO 110th Birthday with a delicious ice cream sandwich?” says Jennifer Ballou, Biscuit Dessert Ingredients Business Manager for Mondelēz International Foodservice. “We look forward to expanding to new collaborations with The Dolly Llama for years to come.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all customers can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be attributed to their innovative and artisanal ice cream flavors and waffles, but the experience provided at their location is what allows the shop to dominate and continue to be a destination for Angelenos and tourists alike. The three current LA shops share design features such as a large ‘Waffle Master’ sign across the wall, iconic llama footprints and bubble-waffle shaped prints along the walls.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles—OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr—are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.