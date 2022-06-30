The Dolly Llama Offering Sweet Deal on National Ice Cream Day

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17, The Dolly Llama is offering guests “Buy One Ice Cream Cone or Cup, Get a Second 50 percent Off” This deal is valid at LA locations all day for one day only.

Rather than using your boring, traditional ice cream cone, The Dolly Llama’s Bubble Waffle Cone will bring your ice cream experience to a whole new level. This unique combo brings the freshest warm waffles, Belgium approved, paired with your choice of over 15 flavors of ice cream, alongside 27 different toppings and sauces that will leave you saying “ooh” and “aah” all month long. Innovative and unique artisanal ice cream flavors include ube, horchata, match green tea or ultimate cookie monster.

Build any of these flavors onto a Bubble Waffle or an OG Liege Waffle, or ditch the waffle completely and grab a signature shake or scoop instead. This concept also offers vegan options in four flavors: Killa’ Vanilla, Kursten’s PB Crunch, Sunset & Strawberry, or Melrose Mint Chip.