The Dolly Llama to Open in Elk Grove, California

The Dolly Llama, the innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle & ice cream concoctions, is opening in Elk Grove on Saturday, July 29th at 4810 Elk Grove Blvd Suite 140 next to Raley’s, Starbucks and Jamba Juice with a Grand Opening Celebration starting at 12pm! The first 100 guests will receive free Dolly Llama swag, and all guests will have the opportunity to enter raffles all day.

The Dolly Llama Elk Grove franchise partners have signed a multi-unit deal and will be carrying out more location openings in Sacramento and Northern Nevada in the near future.

“We truly believe The Dolly Llama stands out from any other ice cream shop, with the llama logos and the aesthetic presentation of the desserts themselves,” says The Dolly Llama franchise partner Dreams Inspired Inc. “Even if guests aren’t in the mood for ice cream, The Dolly Llama offers something for everyone. The taste and quality of the waffles at The Dolly Llama are far superior and having lived in Elk Grove for over 15 years, we can’t wait to provide a new place for families and seniors to relax and enjoy dessert. We can’t wait to see everyone at our Grand Opening on July 29th!”

“Having found success in Southern California, we’re thrilled to break into the Northern California market and are confident that Elk Grove is the perfect spot with its large family communities and existing outstanding restaurants and activities,” says The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “With summer also in full swing and the weather heating up, we’re thrilled to offer up a new hotspot for families and friends to cool down and hang out. We can’t wait to welcome those in the greater Sacramento area to our new shop on July 29th!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where guests can enjoy the innovative and artisanal menu of waffles and ice cream. Offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as the OG Liege Belgian waffle, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, guests can build their own or order a ‘Top Pick’ dessert with ice cream, sauces and toppings! Each Dolly Llama location shares an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls – all of which makes the shop a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike.

The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in greater Los Angeles, Texas, Florida, Las Vegas, New York City and Utah.