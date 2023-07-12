The Dolly Llama to Open Third Florida-Based Location

The Dolly Llama, the innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle & ice cream concoctions, is opening its third Florida state location in St. Augustine on Saturday, July 22nd! Located at 170 Fountains Way Suite 4, the shop will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration starting at 12pm where the first 100 guests will receive free Dolly Llama swag, and raffles with giveaways will take place throughout the day.

The St. Augustine shop will be operated by Stacy and Anthony Searcy, who have both resided in Florida nearly their entire lives. The couple has signed a multi-unit deal with The Dolly Llama, with the second location slated to open before year’s end. The couple was wanting to open a kid-friendly franchise, due to the lack of family-friendly options in the St. Augustine area, and upon finding The Dolly Llama, the Searcy’s thought it was a perfect opportunity for the area!

“As beautiful and historic as St. Augustine is, we saw the need for more kid-friendly dessert options, and upon finding The Dolly Llama, we were immediately drawn to the fun branding and unique dessert offerings,” says Stacy Searcy. “The location is in a brand new development called The Fountains, centered between the two large beach communities of Beachwalk and Beacon Lake, so we’re confident that locals and tourists will similarly be drawn to the concept. We really can’t wait to bring the community together for the Grand Opening Celebration on July 22nd!”

“Florida has been a target market for us since beginning to franchise in 2021 and our existing locations have proven to be a great venture for the brand and operating franchisees, so we’re thrilled to open another location in the Sunshine State,” said The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “St. Augustine is known for its history, beaches and now a Dolly Llama shop, and we’re thrilled to be opening more locations in the greater Jacksonville area!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently operating locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles, five locations in Texas (Dallas, McAllen, Shenandoah, Pearland and Plano), two locations in Florida (Ponte Vedra Beach and Winter Garden), one location in Salt Lake City, one location in Las Vegas and one location in New York’s East Village. 100-store franchises plan to open across the country, with additional locations expected to open in Florida, Nevada, California and Texas. The Dolly Llama’s St. Augustine location will be open Sunday-Tuesday from 12pm-8pm and Wednesday-Saturday from 12pm-9pm.