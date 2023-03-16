The Dolly Llama to Open Two Houston Locations

The Dolly Llama, the innovative dessert shop offering waffle & ice cream concoctions, is taking over Texas with two Houston-area locations opening on April 1st! Pearland (3569 Business Center Dr Suite 140) and Shenandoah (8920 Metropark Dr #800) will each be hosting Grand Opening Celebrations, where the first 100 guests to arrive will receive free swag of The Dolly Llama merchandise. All guests will have the opportunity to enter giveaways and raffles throughout the day for fun prizes! It’s an ice cream party all over Houston!

The Pearland location will be run by franchise partner Sophea Im, who has been in the food industry for over 25 years operating Shipley Do-Nuts. This location marks The Dolly Llama’s first drive-thru service, making it even easier for guests to grab ice cream and waffles on the go. “I was instantly attracted to The Dolly Llama’s fun and delicious-looking photos, so pairing that with my love of ice cream… it was meant to be,” said the Pearland franchise partner Sophea Im. “Pearland is one of Texas’ fastest growing cities, and I believe The Dolly Llama will do great, not only in Pearland, but in the greater Houston area due to the joy it brings and the concept’s unique vibes. I can’t wait to bring unique desserts, such as Bubble Waffles, to the Houston locals and introduce the community to the first drive-thru of The Dolly Llama!”

The Shenandoah location will be run by franchise partner and husband and wife duo Jason and Adriana Tanner who have been in the event industry for nine years, owning and operating two different businesses in the greater Shenandoah area. “We were drawn to The Dolly Llama because of its hip atmosphere and branding style… it truly was the llama at first sight that pulled us in!” says Shenandoah co-franchise partner Adriana Tanner. “Providing a fresh concept, a new take on ice cream and offering two different waffle choices is brilliant. Houston is a very diverse town that embraces new and fun concepts, and our store is all of that and more! I’m in love with The Dolly Llama’s Bubble Waffles with just about any flavor of ice cream, and my husband Jason can’t get enough of the cookie monster ice cream! My husband and I are devout Houstonians, and we can’t wait to share our delicious treats and great vibes to the Houston-area!”

“Texas has been a key target market for us and we’re excited to be expanding into Houston with over 15 locations to come,” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “Houston, well known for its restaurants, hotels, shopping and nightlife is a perfect destination for The Dolly Llama to thrive. I am very confident that Sophea, our Pearland franchise partner, and Adriana and Jason, our Shenandoah franchise partners, will bring in the Houston crowds. Both Houston-area locations will be celebrating their Grand Opening Celebrations on the same day, April 1st, with a whole day of freebies! We can’t wait to kick off the debut of two new dessert shops and to share our heavenly desserts with more and more guests in Texas!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently operating nine locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles, two locations in Texas (Dallas and McAllen), two locations in Florida (Ponte Vedra Beach and Winter Garden), one location in Las Vegas and one location in New York’s East Village. 50-store franchises plan to open across the country, with additional locations expected to open in Florida, Nevada, California and Texas. The Dolly Llama Pearland location will be open from Sunday-Thursday from 12pm-9pm and Friday and Saturday from 1pm-11pm. The Dolly Llama Shenandoah location will be open from Monday-Thursday from 12pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm and Sunday from 11am-10pm.