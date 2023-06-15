The Dolly Llama Opens First Utah Location

The Dolly Llama, the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination with locations across the United States, has announced its expansion into Utah with its first location in Salt Lake City. Located within the sought after and bubbling synergy of the American Fork neighborhood at 496 N 990 W, Space RA3, the Dolly Llama will celebrate its opening on Saturday, June 24th with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration. Beginning at 12pm, the first 100 guests will receive free Dolly Llama swag. All guests have the opportunity to enter giveaways and raffles throughout the day for fun prizes!

The American Fork location will be the first of several Dolly Llama location in the greater Salt Lake City area, with a multi-unit deal signed by the franchise partners. The team plans on also opening in Pleasant Grove, Riverton, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork and Sugar House within the next two years. The expansion will be headed by franchise partners Hunter Asmus, Majd Obeid and Sal Naranjo, all who have been in the hospitality and restaurant industry together for over 17 years.

“We heard about Dolly Llama through TikTok, so you could say late night scrolling has its benefits,” says co-franchise partner Hunter Asmus. “Our franchise team was searching for a unique concept to bring to the Utah market and with our collective experience in the industry spawning from other quick and fast casual concepts like Shake Shack, Five Guys, Godfathers Pizza and Panda Express, we’re confident that the Dolly Llama brand appeal will do well in this area. The American Fork location is just the beginning of the boom of the brand in the area, so we can’t wait for everyone to come out to the Grand Opening!”

“Our team is very excited to be expanding into another new state this 2023 and it’s an amazing accomplishment for the team to have so many locations across the country opening up in such a short timeframe,” says The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “This first location in American Fork is at a great location, being in a community where families go out to eat and centrally located with anchor retailers next door. We can’t wait to open in the American Fork community, and we hope the locals will fall in love with our Insta-worthy creations the same way we’ve found great popularity across the US.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently operating locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles, four locations in Texas (Dallas, Shenandoah, Pearland and McAllen), two locations in Florida (Ponte Vedra Beach and Winter Garden), one location in Las Vegas and one location in New York’s East Village. The Dolly Llama American Fork location will be open from 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday, Sunday 11am-9pm.