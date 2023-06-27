The Dolly Llama Plots Expansion into Northern California

The Dolly Llama, the innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle & ice cream concoctions, has announced its expansion into Northern California with a location in Elk Grove slated to open this summer 2023. Located at 4810 Elk Grove Blvd Suite 140 next to Raley’s, Starbucks and Jamba Juice, the opening marks the popular concept’s entry into Sacramento through a multi-unit deal with Dreams Inspired Inc.

“We were looking for a new franchise opportunity and came across The Dolly Llama and not long after, we signed a multi-unit deal,” says The Dolly Llama franchise partner Dreams Inspired Inc. “We’re opening our first location in Elk Grove soon, a second location in Sacramento later this year and more in the works in Northern Nevada. There are several basic ice cream shops, but nothing like what The Dolly Llama has to offer, so we’re confident that the famed waffle and ice cream concept will be hugely successful in these communities.”

“The Dolly Llama is quickly making its mark across the US within the last year, with new locations in Texas, Florida, Nevada and New York,” says The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “To bring the shop to another amazing city within our home state is very exciting and gives us the opportunity to showcase our over-the-top waffle and ice cream desserts to a whole new market of guests.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where guests can enjoy the innovative and artisanal menu of waffles and ice cream. Offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as the OG Liege Belgian waffle, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, guests can build their own or order a ‘Top Pick’ dessert with ice cream, sauces and toppings! Each Dolly Llama location shares an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls – all of which makes the shop a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike.

The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in greater Los Angeles, Texas, Florida, Las Vegas and New York City.