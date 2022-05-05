The Dolly Llama Plots Franchise Growth with Multiple Deals

The Dolly Llama announced the recent signing of several multi-unit franchise deals totaling 25 locations planned for California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas. The brand, which first began franchising in 2020 to expand the unique concept to major U.S. media markets, has seen exponential franchise growth since the start of 2022, fueling an aggressive and immediate plan for expansion across the country.

The Dolly Llama is exploding throughout the United States with several units under construction, including one in Dallas, TX (2817 Howell Street, Suite 210), which is slated to open later this month, along with 9 other locations planned to open by the end of the year. Additional multi-unit deals that have been signed include Winter Garden, Dr Phillips, and other North, Central and South Florida regions; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston and Beaumont, Texas.

“We’ve dubbed 2022 as our year for growth at The Dolly Llama, beginning with the opening of our first franchised location in Dallas, TX later this month,” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “Plus, due to the growing popularity of the brand, in the span of just a few months, we’ve signed deals for more than 25 locations across five states! This is an amazing accomplishment for our team and serves as great motivation to continue our efforts to further expand throughout the country.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but the experience provided at The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for Angelenos and tourists alike. The three Los Angeles locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design features such as large neon signs, iconic llama footprints and bubble-waffle shaped prints along the walls, of which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles – OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr – are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles.