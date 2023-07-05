The Dolly Llama Releases New Ice Cream Featuring CHIPS AHOY!

The Dolly Llama, the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination rapidly expanding across the country, is partnering with Mondelēz International to create a special limited-time “Dolly’s OG Waffle featuring Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces” in celebration of National Ice Cream Month this July. Guests can indulge in the limited-time offering all month long, consisting of a Belgian OG Liege Waffle topped with salted caramel ice cream, Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, hazelnut and cookie butter sauces, whipped cream and a whole Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie. The offering will be available at all Dolly Llama locations across the country.

“We love surprising our guests with new, limited-time menu offerings, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Mondelēz International once again to create an irresistible dessert,” says Eric Shomof, The Dolly Llama co-founder. “With every limited-time offering, we strive to make something over-the-top and unique and are confident that this combination of Chunky CHIPS AHOY! and salted caramel ice cream on a warm OG Liege waffle will satisfy all those sweet tooths and lovers of the chocolate chip!”

“We're so excited that The Dolly Llama wanted to celebrate National Ice Cream Month by offering their guests a unique dessert that features Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces!" says Justine Chapin, Marketing Services Manager Mondelēz Foodservice.

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. Each of the locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Los Angeles, Texas, Florida, Nevada, New York and Utah. 100-store franchises plan to open across the country, with additional locations expected to open in Utah, Nevada, California and Texas.