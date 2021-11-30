The Dolly Llama Signs Four-Unit Deal to Grow in Nevada

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream destination in Los Angeles, has announced the signing of a four-unit franchise deal as part of the concept’s aggressive national expansion plan. The deal marks the brand’s entry into Nevada with one unit planned for Reno and one unit in Lake Tahoe and will widen its California footprint with expansion into the Northern part of the state with two units in Sacramento. The Dolly Llama aims to open all four units in early 2022, along with the existing units currently in development in Bethlehem, PA, Jacksonville, FL and Dallas, Texas.

“This year has been a significant year for growth for The Dolly Llama brand and we’re not stopping anytime soon,” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “We’re on a mission to bring our playful desserts to every market across the country and therefore very excited to ink this new deal to expand in our home state and beyond. We are confident in our franchisee team and partners to grow The Dolly Llama even further in 2022 and can’t wait to introduce our unique ice cream and waffle desserts to these new communities in the new year.”

The Dolly Llama brand prides itself on offering authentic artisanal waffles made using traditional European flavors and techniques, such as its authentic Belgian Liege waffles. Additionally, a fan-favorite, the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, is prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles—OG Liege Waffle and Bubble Waffle—are the base of the concept’s interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Creative and delicious signature shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles.