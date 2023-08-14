Domino's 50 Percent Off Promotion Returns for Limited Time

Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, has a special deal for customers who order online. From now through Aug. 20, customers who order online can take advantage of 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas from corporate and franchise-owned stores across the U.S.

"Believe it or not, back-to-school season is quickly approaching," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Since summer is winding down, we wanted to give customers a special deal to enjoy during the last few days of the season, and what better deal than half off pizza? We hope customers make the most of summer's final days by taking advantage of this offer and ordering their favorite pizza online. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious pizza with family and friends."

Pizza lovers can enjoy Domino's half off deal via carryout or delivery, including Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches. The 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following Domino's online ordering channels:

Domino's website (www.dominos.com)

Domino's mobile app

Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms on Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Deluxe, Buffalo Chicken, or Spinach and Feta.