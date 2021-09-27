Domino's and National Fire Protection Association Sharing Fire Safety Messages

Domino's Pizza and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

Customers who order from participating Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may be surprised when their delivery arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully-functioning alarms.

During Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as educating everyone about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean and how to respond to them.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," says Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "This is the 14th year in a row that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is so important that everyone in the home understands the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and knows exactly how to respond. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our partnership with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

When smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms sound, respond immediately by exiting the home as quickly as possible.

If your alarm begins to chirp, it may mean that the batteries are running low and need to be replaced. If the alarm continues to chirp after the batteries are replaced, or the alarm is more than 10 years old, it is time to replace the alarm.

Test all smoke and CO alarms monthly. Press the test button to make sure the alarm is working.

If there is someone in your household who is deaf or hard of hearing, install bed shaker and strobe light alarms that will alert that person to fire.

Know the difference between the sound of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm – three beeps for smoke alarms; four beeps for carbon monoxide alarms.