Domino’s Pizza announced the appointment of Maureen Pittenger as executive vice president – chief human resources officer, effective July 8, 2024. Pittenger will report to Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner. In her new role, Pittenger will lead all aspects of Domino’s human resources strategies and functions.

“We are excited to have Maureen join Domino’s as she brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams,” says Weiner. “At Domino’s, our people are our competitive advantage, and Maureen’s expertise in leading workforce development on a global scale will help us get even better.”

Pittenger joins Domino’s with more than 20 years of experience in human resources. She previously served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Dana Inc. – a position she held since 2022. She joined the company in 2019 as the vice president of corporate human resources. Prior to that, she held escalating leadership roles in human resources at Visteon Corp., beginning in 2001.

“I am thrilled to join Domino’s and be a part of such a purpose- and performance-driven company,” adds Pittenger. “I look forward to working with such a talented team as we build on Domino’s commitment to fostering a dynamic culture that attracts, retains, and develops top-tier talent aligned with Domino’s core values and mission to Feed the Power of Possible.”

Pittenger holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University.