Domino's Begins 2021 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

Beginning Monday, customers ordering from Domino's stores across the country can add something special to their order – a donation to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's Pizza Inc. is participating in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving fundraising campaign now through January 2, 2022.

Customers can donate while placing an order on the phone, in stores or online from their local Domino's store. In addition to adding a whole dollar donation, customers can choose to round up their order total to donate the change to St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"What makes the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign so compelling is when you think about how single dollar donations – or a few pennies – add up to millions of dollars to support kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases," says Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "It is a testament to how great a difference people can make when they come together for a cause. Our corporate and franchise team members across the country look forward to joining forces with customers to support families at St. Jude."

Last year, Domino's announced its commitment to raise $100 million in 10 years for St. Jude. In honor of the historic pledge, St. Jude will name its newest housing facility The Domino's Village. The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for patient families, offering a peaceful respite with living, dining and play spaces for patient family residents to enjoy.

In 2020, Domino's raised more than $13 million toward its goal through the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign as well as roundup donations collected throughout the year.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Discoveries made at St. Jude are shared, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. In addition to housing and food, St. Jude offers an on-site school and numerous other services for patients and their families.