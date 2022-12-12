Domino's Brings Back $3 Carryout Discount

Domino's Pizza Inc. is no stranger to being the largest pizza company in the world. Now, we're adding to that claim. As the leader of carryout pizza in the U.S., Domino's wants to thank its carryout customers for making the brand No. 1. To show our appreciation, we're bringing back carryout tips!

"We know the effort it takes to get up and leave the house in pursuit of a hot, delicious carryout pizza," says Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience. "Domino's diehard carryout customers are really like carryout heroes, and to show our gratitude, we're giving them $3 to use on their next carryout order. We hope they take advantage of it. After all, they've earned it!"

Domino's customers claimed more than 17 million carryout tips during the first campaign in early 2022. Carryout customers who order online now through March 26, 2023, are eligible to claim a $3 carryout tip again, which is redeemable for an online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity). Carryout customers may combine their $3 coupon code with their favorite carryout offer, making for a tasty deal.