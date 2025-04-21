Domino’s Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is springing a great deal on customers: all menu-priced pizzas ordered online are 50% off from April 21-27, just in time for the new season.

Customers can select Domino’s 50% off deal when they order on www.dominos.com or via Domino’s mobile app.

“Springtime is here, in more ways than one! The weather isn’t the only thing warming up – so are Domino’s pizza ovens, as we’ve just launched another great offer for customers,” said Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. “Whether you want a casual weeknight dinner in, or a fun weekend gathering with friends and family, our half-off pizza deal is a fantastic one to take advantage of. Domino’s offers six delicious crust options – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin, gluten-free, New York Style, and Parmesan Stuffed Crust – as well as a variety of Specialty Pizzas, which are sure to satisfy any pizza craving.”

