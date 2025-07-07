Domino’s Pizza Inc. is bringing back its “Best Deal Ever” promotion! Customers can enjoy any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each when they order online between July 7-Aug. 3.

Domino’s $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings.

“Our most popular deal is back – and it’s all thanks to our customers,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “We heard how much they loved experimenting with different crusts, sauces and toppings they don’t normally order. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino’s pizza, the possibilities for creating customized, mouthwatering pizzas are almost endless. Whether you’re craving a classic favorite or feeling adventurous, this deal delivers delicious pizza at a great value.”

Domino’s Unveils Secret Menu Pizzas

Want to take advantage of the “Best Deal Ever” with Domino’s best-kept secret menu pizzas? Customers can build the following secret menu pizzas for $9.99 each, as recommended by Domino’s very own pizza chefs:

Rachel’s Sweet Buffalo: New York Style Crust with robust-inspired tomato sauce and pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, and hot buffalo sauce

Spencer’s Garlic Parm Bananza: Handmade Pan Crust with garlic parmesan sauce and sausage, banana peppers, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese

Hannah’s Alfredo Veggie Melt: Crunchy Thin Crust with alfredo sauce and spinach, feta, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese

To build any of these underground favorites and partake in the $9.99 deal, customers should visit dominos.com or use Domino’s mobile app.