Domino's Debuts in Uruguay and Latvia

Domino's Pizza, the largest pizza company in the world, is continuing to expand its global reach with openings in two new countries – Uruguay and Latvia.

The first Domino's store in Latvia recently opened in the city of Riga at Deglava 100 by master franchisee Morgacita Ltd., while the first Domino's store in Uruguay opened in Montevideo at 1163 Luis Alberto de Herrera by master franchisee Alsea.

"We are thrilled to bring such a globally prominent brand like Domino's to Latvia," says Laura Tomkeviciene, chief operating officer of Morgacita Ltd. "We are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to our new customers. This, combined with our extremely efficient delivery and carryout, will bring much success to the Latvia market."

Domino's in Montevideo is located in the heart of Uruguay's capital and features an inviting store interior and spacious seating.

"I am very pleased to announce Alsea's entry into Uruguay with the Domino's brand, as it allows us to continue with our solid growth strategy," says Armando Torrado, CEO of Alsea.

Domino's operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

"Establishing our brand in Uruguay and Latvia provides an excellent opportunity for Domino's to continue growing globally," says Art D'Elia, executive vice president of Domino's International. "We have been on a mission to bring our delicious pizzas and unmatched customer service to more markets, including Uruguay and Latvia, and we look forward to serving new customers there."