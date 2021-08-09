Domino's Dishing Out 'Surprise Frees,' Not Surprise Fees

Some surprises are better than others. One disappointing surprise is when customers are charged unexpected fees when ordering from some food delivery apps, especially when all they wanted was food delivered at a great value. Domino's Pizza Inc. is responding with a better kind of surprise: Surprise Frees. The pizza chain is surprising randomly selected customers across the U.S. with free menu items now through November 21 when they order delivery online. The Surprise Free menu items include Hand Tossed Pizzas, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizzas, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizzas and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.

"Domino's is giving away more than 5 million Surprise Free items – up to $50 million in free food – because Surprise Frees are way better than surprise fees," says Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president – Domino's U.S. "Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino's provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that's what customers want and deserve. There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino's, as we've been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years, and that's not stopping any time soon."

Domino's delivery customers who order online are eligible to receive a Surprise Free. Domino's will notify each customer who is randomly selected for a Surprise Free through their order confirmation page and in their order confirmation email. Domino's stores will also place a Surprise Frees sticker on the box of the free menu item. Customers are encouraged to celebrate and share the news of their Surprise Frees by using #FreesNotFees on social media.