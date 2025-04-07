Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has extended its contract with U.S. agency of record WorkInProgress (WIP) through 2027, following four successful years together. The independent agency, based in Boulder, Colorado, will lead strategic and creative duties spanning all brand touchpoints, which now includes social AOR duties.

“We have one of the rarest agency partnerships in the history of our industry,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “WorkInProgress’ team, many of whom have worked on the brand for more than 10 years, brings both institutional knowledge and a relentless work-in-progress passion to keep taking bold action and making breakthrough advertising that never stops. This all-in mentality, combined with their creative talent, has made them a critical part of bringing our Hungry for M.O.R.E. strategy to life.”

With the relationship beginning in 2021, together Domino’s and WorkInProgress have navigated a post-pandemic world, leveraging renowned value to drive orders via successful action-based campaigns that turn value into “talk value.”

Highlights include:

Surprise Frees – Giving away more than $50 million in Surprise Free items to customers who ordered delivery from Domino’s, rather than hitting them with surprise fees like delivery aggregators.

– Giving away more than $50 million in Surprise Free items to customers who ordered delivery from Domino’s, rather than hitting them with surprise fees like delivery aggregators. Mind Ordering – Partnering with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to develop a new app that let users order pizza without ever touching the screen, just like Eleven in the show, and partnering with Oscar-nominated director Ted Melfi to film a two-minute behind-the-scenes video and 360 campaign to promote the app, Domino’s, and the launch of season four.

– Partnering with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to develop a new app that let users order pizza without ever touching the screen, just like Eleven in the show, and partnering with Oscar-nominated director Ted Melfi to film a two-minute behind-the-scenes video and 360 campaign to promote the app, Domino’s, and the launch of season four. Carryout Tips – Combating post-pandemic delivery staffing shortages by turning Domino’s customers into their own delivery drivers, and tipping them when they carried out.

– Combating post-pandemic delivery staffing shortages by turning Domino’s customers into their own delivery drivers, and tipping them when they carried out. Emergency Pizza 1.0 – Giving customers a free Emergency Pizza to use when they need it most (when they ordered from Domino’s), turning a buy-one-get-one-later coupon into one of Domino’s most successful promotions of all time.

– Giving customers a free Emergency Pizza to use when they need it most (when they ordered from Domino’s), turning a buy-one-get-one-later coupon into one of Domino’s most successful promotions of all time. You Tip, We Tip – Helping relieve tipping fatigue by tipping customers $3 back when they tipped their delivery drivers.

– Helping relieve tipping fatigue by tipping customers $3 back when they tipped their delivery drivers. MOREflation – Giving customers more when other brands were giving them less – known as shrinkflation – by upgrading a medium pizza to a large for free.

– Giving customers more when other brands were giving them less – known as shrinkflation – by upgrading a medium pizza to a large for free. Emergency Pizza 2.0 – Bringing Emergency Pizza to more places than ever, like partnering with football superstar Stefon Diggs to give away $1 million in free Emergency Pizzas to fantasy football managers who drafted him only to have their seasons ruined by his injury. Or creating a full 360 campaign that took Emergency Pizza into the world of Netflix’s biggest show of all time – “Squid Games.”

Over the past four years, Domino’s has outpaced many QSR brands during a time of economic uncertainty, maintaining its standing as the No. 1 pizza company in the world while also becoming the No. 1 carryout pizza brand in the United States, and setting new benchmarks for the brand, like garnering over 5 billion earned media impressions for a single campaign – Emergency Pizza – the most in the company’s history.

“We obsess over the brand like it were our own company,” said Matt Talbot, co-founder and chief creative officer at WorkInProgress. “After all, we’re a small business just like the hundreds of Domino’s franchisees that we serve across the country. The Domino’s team welcomes us to the table and continues to take calculated yet bold swings that set them apart from their competition. We’re so thankful we get to work with such smart, kind, pizza-obsessed people every day. It’s a dream come true and a major part of our culture here at WorkInProgress.”

“Many agencies claim to be more than advertising partners, with buzzwords like ‘consultants’ and ‘brand growth hackers.’ But WorkInProgress wakes up every day and proves it,” said Trumbull. “The team at WIP are true Dominoids to the core, as we like to call ourselves, and we can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings.”