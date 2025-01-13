Domino’s Pizza is celebrating the new year by launching a delicious deal: 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online January 13-19.

“The holidays are over, but to us, the party has just begun,” said Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. “Domino’s is celebrating the new year by giving customers a deal that’ll make their taste buds jump for joy. All pizzas are half off, so customers can enjoy any size pizza, with any type of crust and toppings, just the way they like. With a deal this good, you can’t go wrong.”

Domino’s offers five types of crust, including Crunchy Thin and Handmade Pan, so whether you want a thinner option or a thick, golden crust with a buttery taste (perfect for the cold winter months), Domino’s has you covered. The 50 percent off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through www.dominos.com and Domino’s mobile app.