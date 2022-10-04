Domino's is Helping Deliver Fire Safety Messages

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. To commemorate, Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, and the NFPA are teaming up to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms for free.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages to their customers in an exciting and unexpected way," says Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "This is the 15th year that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

"Today's homes burn faster and hotter than they used to, minimizing the amount of time individuals have to escape safely," says Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is critical for every household to develop a home escape plan and practice it regularly. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to get out from the time the smoke alarm sounds. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our annual effort with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

Making a home fire escape plan is essential. Follow these steps to make your own plan: