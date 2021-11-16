Domino's Helps Small Restaurants Saddled with Delivery App Fees

While Domino's is the largest pizza company in the world, it is actually made up of stores owned by hundreds of independent franchise owners, with more than 95 percent of them starting as Domino's delivery drivers or pizza makers. They know how hard it is to run a business, and they see the impact that substantial fees from delivery app services have on small restaurants. In recent weeks four Domino's franchisees and one corporate-owned store have helped some beloved local establishments impacted by delivery fees.

Select Domino's stores throughout Boston, Phoenix, Louisville, Denver, and Laredo, Texas, bought thousands of $50 gift cards from local restaurants and surprised randomly selected Domino's delivery customers with them in early November.

Participating Domino's stores across the Greater Boston, Phoenix, Louisville, Laredo and Denver areas bought thousands of $50 gift cards from local restaurants, randomly gave them out to Domino's delivery customers, and encouraged them to use the gift cards by ordering directly from the local restaurants so they could avoid delivery app fees. These local Domino's stores gave away more than $100,000 worth of gift cards from locally owned grills, taco places, barbeque joints, bakeries, delis and more, to roughly 2,600 customers throughout early November.

"Running a restaurant is tough. Our franchisees benefit from being part of a brand that has operations and technology built for delivery," says Russell Weiner, chief operating officer of Domino's. "However, many small restaurants don't have a system for delivery. Meanwhile, third-party delivery apps are charging local eateries high fees to deliver, which are taking away much of their earnings. Domino's and its franchisees were inspired to pay it forward in these communities by helping drive business to a few neighboring restaurants – without the substantial fees."

"We love that Domino's has supported other restaurants and driven their customers to these mom and pops that could really use the help," adds Irene Li, owner of Mei Mei in Boston, Massachusetts.

Domino's is committed to supporting the local restaurants and people that make our communities vibrant. If you're not getting Domino's, skip the delivery apps and order directly from a local restaurant.