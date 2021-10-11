    Domino's Introduces New Side Item, Oven-Baked Dips

    Industry News | October 11, 2021
    Oven-Baked Dips from Domino's.
    Domino's
    Customers can take advantage of Domino's Dips & Twists Combos for $7.99.

    Domino's introduced its newest side item: Oven-Baked Dips, which pair perfectly with Domino's Bread Twists. Customers can choose from three dip flavors: Cheesy Marinara, Five Cheese and Baked Apple.

    "We recommend a twist with Domino's new dips – Bread Twists, that is," says Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Oven-Baked Dips are to Bread Twists as pepperoni is to pizza. They complement each other and make the perfect combo. We can't wait for customers to give them a try."

    Customers can take advantage of Domino's Dips & Twists Combos for $7.99 as part of the brand's weeklong carryout special, and choose from the following:

    • Cheesy Marinara Dip – Layers of flavorful marinara sauce oven baked with creamy, melted cheeses. Served with a choice of Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists. 
    • Five Cheese Dip – A combination of cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, American and pizza cheeses oven baked to perfection. Served with Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists.
    • Baked Apple Dip – Sweet, gooey oven-baked apples with a hint of cinnamon. Served with Domino's handmade Cinnamon Bread Twists. 

    "Domino's Dips & Twists Combos make for a delicious, shareable side item on pizza night," adds D'Elia. "Whether you're craving more warm, gooey cheese or perhaps something a bit sweeter, like cinnamon and apple, you can't go wrong. After all, who needs pumpkin spice when you have Baked Apple Dip and Cinnamon Bread Twists?"

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more