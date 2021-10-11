Domino's Introduces New Side Item, Oven-Baked Dips

Domino's introduced its newest side item: Oven-Baked Dips, which pair perfectly with Domino's Bread Twists. Customers can choose from three dip flavors: Cheesy Marinara, Five Cheese and Baked Apple.

"We recommend a twist with Domino's new dips – Bread Twists, that is," says Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Oven-Baked Dips are to Bread Twists as pepperoni is to pizza. They complement each other and make the perfect combo. We can't wait for customers to give them a try."

Customers can take advantage of Domino's Dips & Twists Combos for $7.99 as part of the brand's weeklong carryout special, and choose from the following:

Cheesy Marinara Dip – Layers of flavorful marinara sauce oven baked with creamy, melted cheeses. Served with a choice of Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists.

Five Cheese Dip – A combination of cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, American and pizza cheeses oven baked to perfection. Served with Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists.

Baked Apple Dip – Sweet, gooey oven-baked apples with a hint of cinnamon. Served with Domino's handmade Cinnamon Bread Twists.

"Domino's Dips & Twists Combos make for a delicious, shareable side item on pizza night," adds D'Elia. "Whether you're craving more warm, gooey cheese or perhaps something a bit sweeter, like cinnamon and apple, you can't go wrong. After all, who needs pumpkin spice when you have Baked Apple Dip and Cinnamon Bread Twists?"