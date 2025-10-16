Domino’s Pizza Inc. has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2004. For the 22nd consecutive year, franchise and corporate-owned stores across the U.S. are raising “dough” for the kids at St. Jude. Now through Jan. 4, 2026, Domino’s customers can help St. Jude in its lifesaving mission, simply by:

Purchasing the St. Jude Giving Combo for $26.99, which includes: Two large two-topping pizzas, an eight-piece order of Stuffed Cheesy Bread, a two-liter, and a $1 donation to St. Jude

for $26.99, which includes: Adding a donation to St. Jude while placing an order over the phone, in stores or online

to St. Jude while placing an order over the phone, in stores or online Rounding up their order total online

“Domino’s is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s chief operating officer and president – U.S. “Every child deserves to live their best life, and when customers purchase the St. Jude Giving Combo or add a donation to their pizza order, they help make cures possible for kids with cancer. We’re grateful to be able to provide customers with ways to give charitably, while ordering the pizza they love. Thanks to the generosity of Domino’s customers, we know we can help make a difference.”

Since 2004, Domino’s has raised more than $143 million for St. Jude. In 2024, Domino’s made the historic announcement to expand its commitment to St. Jude to raise a total of $300 million by 2034, which will mark 30 years of fundraising for St. Jude.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children.