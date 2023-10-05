Domino's Joins National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Safety Messages

Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are joining forces to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the country.

Participating stores may deliver free pizza to customers who have working smoke alarms.

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14), participating Domino's franchise-owned and corporate stores throughout the U.S. will highlight this year's campaign theme, "Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as educating everyone on ways to prevent cooking fires and how to respond to them if they occur.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to partnering with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in an exciting and unexpected way," says Jenny Fouracre, Domino's senior director of communications. "This is the 16th year that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

"Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths," says Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "That is why it is so important that everyone is aware of simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our partnership with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA