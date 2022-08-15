Domino's Launches Another 50 Percent Off Promotion

Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, knows that Americans are feeling the pinch from higher prices everywhere. One great way to stretch your budget this week is with Domino's 50% off deal, with half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through Aug. 21.

"Domino's has always been focused on value that can feed a family at a reasonable price," says Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support. "Domino's stores nationwide are ready to bring pizzas and smiles to customers who are looking to make their money go further this week."

Domino's 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering channels:

Domino's website (dominos.com)

Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone and Android

Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

Customers can order any size pizza and crust, including hand tossed, handmade pan, Brooklyn style, or crunchy thin crust with Domino's 50% off deal. Specialty pizzas, such as the Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch, Memphis BBQ Chicken, Pacific Veggie and more, are also included in the deal.