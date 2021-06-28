Domino's Launches Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee

Domino's is launching a new guarantee. Domino's Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee is simple: order Domino's Carside Delivery online, check in when you arrive, and as soon as your order is ready, a Domino's team member will head to your car in less than two minutes or your next pizza is free. But that's not all.

Domino's and DraftKings Inc., a leading sports entertainment and technology company, have launched Domino's Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee Over/Under Challenge as well, giving customers the chance to predict if Domino's Carside Delivery nationwide will be quicker than two minutes, more or less than 80 percent of the time, for the chance to win a share of $200,000.

"While Domino's is no stranger to guarantees, this is the first time DraftKings has created a betting pool based on a company's performance," says Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We want to make every delivery to customers' cars an easy and fast experience, and if we don't, we're going to make it right. As a company that prides itself on transparency, and to show how much we believe in our franchisees and stores across the country, we're giving customers the opportunity to predict how we'll do and have a little fun, for free!"

Domino's Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee Over/Under Challenge is free to play and is taking place now through July 12, 2021, at draftkings.com/dominos and on DraftKings' Daily Fantasy app. Those who correctly predict Domino's performance will split the cash prize of $200,000 at the end of the challenge.

"Did Domino's just ask America to predict the over/under on our new two-minute guarantee? Oh yes we did," says D'Elia. "We want customers to put our guarantee to the test."