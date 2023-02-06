Domino's Launches Loaded Tots in Time for Big Game

What happens when you take all the best parts of pizza and put them on tots? A delicious new menu item from Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is born. Introducing Domino's Loaded Tots – crispy tots loaded with melty cheese and mouthwatering toppings, which come in the following three varieties:

Domino’s Loaded Tots come in three varieties: Philly Cheese Steak, Melty 3-Cheese and Cheddar Bacon.

"We're excited to bring potatoes to Domino's national menu for the first time, just in time for the biggest football game of the year," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation. "Loaded Tots make the perfect addition to any party spread. Whether you want a side item to accompany pizza or are looking for an overall crowd-pleaser, Loaded Tots are sure to impress. Potato, pototo – whatever way you say it, Domino's Loaded Tots are delicious."

Each order comes with golden brown potato tots which are topped to perfection and oven baked. Domino's Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots feature tender slices of steak, creamy Alfredo sauce, fresh onions, fresh green peppers, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots are topped with smokey bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and garlic Parmesan sauce. Domino's Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots are covered with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and creamy Alfredo sauce.

Looking for a great deal for the big football game? You're in luck. Loaded Tots are included in Domino's Mix & Match Deal – they are $6.99 each when customers choose any two or more Mix & Match menu items. Order them for carryout or delivery today at dominos.com.

Fun Game Day Stats

Domino's in the U.S. typically sells around 2 million pizzas on football's biggest Sunday – about 30 percent more than on a normal Sunday.

The most popular pizza topping for the football event of the year is pepperoni.

While Domino's stores throughout Philadelphia and Kansas City will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.

During last year's game, Domino's sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 7,000 football fields.