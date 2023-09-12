Domino's Launches New and Improved Loyalty Program

Domino's Pizza announced the launch of Domino's Rewards—Domino's new and improved loyalty program. Domino's Rewards offers loyalty members even more opportunities to earn and redeem points across its corporate and franchise store locations. Domino's enhanced rewards program allows customers to:

Earn points for less

Loyalty members will now earn 10 points on every order of $5 or more

Redeem points for even more menu items – and earn free Domino's after just two orders

Members can redeem a variety of points for more menu items:

20 points: A free dipping cup, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites or a 20 oz. drink

40 points: An order of Bread Twists or Stuffed Cheesy Bread

60 points: A medium, two-topping pizza; pasta; Oven-Baked Sandwich; or a 3-piece order of Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

Earn more rewards

Loyalty perks are now even better, as members will have exclusive access to member-only deals, special discounts and opportunities to earn bonus points.

"We are thrilled to give the brand's loyal customers additional ways to earn free Domino's items more often," says Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of digital experience and loyalty. "At a time when most brands are scaling back their loyalty programs and making it more difficult to earn and redeem points, Domino's is doing the opposite. We want to make it easier to reward our customers and give them more options so they can get rewarded faster."

From now until Oct. 22, rewards members can take advantage of a limited time offer to redeem 20 points for a free order of Domino's new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread, which is normally a 40-point redemption, in celebration of the product's recent launch. (Offer valid one time per loyalty member on a delivery order placed online only.)

"Our new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread is absolutely delicious, and we are seeing a lot of excitement around it from our customers," says Messing. "Our loyalty members can now redeem their points for a free order of Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread, for a limited time, after just two orders. Giving them this special offer is just one example of how we're enhancing our loyalty program. If you haven't already, we recommend signing up for Domino's Rewards to gain access to all sorts of perks."