Make way. There’s a new crust in town. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is introducing Parmesan Stuffed Crust – a delicious, cheesy crust that gives customers what they crave – and it’s now available in stores across the U.S.

We’re excited to announce that our first-ever stuffed crust is finally here and we promise, it is worth the wait.

“One of the most common questions we’re asked is, ‘When will you launch stuffed crust?'” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “We’re excited to announce that our first-ever stuffed crust is finally here and we promise, it is worth the wait. We think the best stuffed crust was saved for last.”

Domino’s Parmesan Stuffed Crust is made of premium buttery-flavored dough, stuffed with melty cheese made with 100% real mozzarella, and topped with Domino’s garlic seasoning and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

“What sets our stuffed crust apart from others? Easy. The proof is in how it tastes,” said Trumbull. “Anyone can add cheese to their most popular crust type, but we started with our premium, buttery Handmade Pan dough and topped it with our signature garlic seasoning, which we know customers love. To make the crust even more cheesy and delectable, we finished it with a shake of real Parmesan. We believe our crust is so delicious, in fact, that we’re launching Cheat Receipts – a sweepstakes that gives away free Domino’s Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza to anyone who has ordered stuffed crust elsewhere in the past. We want customers to try it for themselves and put our new crust to the test!”

Domino’s Stuffed Crust Cheat Receipts Giveaway

For years, customers have had to go elsewhere to fulfill their stuffed crust cravings. To make it up to them, Domino’s is giving away $250,000 worth of free Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas through Cheat Receipts. To enter for a chance to win between now and March 23, 2025, customers should:

Visit dominoscheatreceipts.com.

Upload a photo of a receipt showing they ordered stuffed crust elsewhere, prior to March 3, 2025.

Winners who meet the criteria will be entered into a drawing to be randomly selected to receive a code for a free Domino’s Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza via email. Weekly drawings will take place on March 10, 17 and 24, 2025. For complete official rules, visit dominoscheatreceipts.com.

National Stuffed Crust Week

In honor of Parmesan Stuffed Crust’s launch, Domino’s is declaring March 3-9 as National Stuffed Crust Week. Why? Because Domino’s believes everyone should celebrate by enjoying a Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza. Customers can try one-topping Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizzas for $9.99 each through Domino’s Carryout Deal during National Stuffed Crust Week and beyond.

To find the nearest Domino’s store and order Parmesan Stuffed Crust, visit dominos.com.