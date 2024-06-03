Craving delicious, mouth-watering pizza at an even tastier price? Domino’s has you covered. The largest pizza company in the world is running a special deal: 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online June 3-9.

“The first day of summer is June 20, but you don’t have to wait to celebrate,” says Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “Start the festivities early by trying our newest crust – New York Style. It is made with fresh, never frozen dough, stretched thin and cut into six big, foldable, cheesy slices. At half off, it’s an incredible value and perfect for summer pool and backyard parties.”

Domino’s 50 percent off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas, including any crust type and size, ordered through www.dominos.com and Domino’s mobile app. In addition to New York Style, Domino’s offers four crust types: Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin Crust and Gluten Free Crust.