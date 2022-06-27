Domino's Offers Discount on Mind Ordering App

Something strange is happening … in Domino's mind ordering app. Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is giving "Stranger Things" fans a special deal, just in time for the July 1 premiere of season four, volume two on Netflix. Fans who try Domino's new mind ordering app for fun can receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next online menu-price order.

"With season four, volume two of 'Stranger Things' quickly approaching, we know fans around the U.S. are going to gather around the TV for viewing parties," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation. "Pizza is the perfect complement to binge watching your favorite show, and we're encouraging fans to try Domino's mind ordering app for fun, as they can receive a 20% off coupon to use on their next online menu-priced order. After all, who doesn't love watching a great show while enjoying some delicious pizza?"

What is Domino's Mind Ordering App?

Domino's mind ordering app is an immersive experience which places "test subjects" inside Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana – transporting them to the center of "Stranger Things" in 1986. Users can choose to "Try for Fun" or "Place a Real Order" within the app, explore the lab, uncover Easter eggs and use their telekinetic powers to gain control of certain objects. Those who "Try for Fun," without placing a real order, can access a coupon for 20% off the menu price of their next order from dominos.com.

How To Receive a 20% Off Coupon

To receive a one-time use 20% off coupon for a menu-priced order on dominos.com, follow these steps:

Download Domino's new mind ordering app.

Choose the "Try for Fun" mode.

Focus your mind on the pizza box and follow the prompts.

When you return from the Void and Upside Down, find the computer screen and tap it for the 20% off coupon.

You'll be taken to dominos.com on your mobile device, where the 20% off coupon will automatically be applied to your cart.

Order and enjoy

Domino's mind ordering app is available for download from the App Store or on Google Play.