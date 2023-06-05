Domino's Offers Half Off All Menu-Priced Pizzas

Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is offering customers a special deal: 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through June 11.

"Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?" says Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family."

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom. Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Philly Cheese Steak, Honolulu Hawaiian or Wisconsin 6 Cheese.