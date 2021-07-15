Domino's to Open Milestone 18,000th Store in Colorado

Domino's Pizza is celebrating the monumental grand opening of the brand's 18,000th store in the world today in La Junta, Colorado.

"This is a remarkable milestone for Domino's, and I am thrilled it is happening in La Junta," says Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "We've grown our total global store count by more than 5,100 stores in the past five years, and we couldn't be more ecstatic to commemorate the brand's 18,000th store in the world, right here in Colorado."

The commemorative 18,000th store, located at 1 Conley Road, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Allison; Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support; La Junta Domino's franchise owner Brian Bailey; and other key company executives on Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. Bailey will also present a $18,000 donation to La Junta Associated Charities, in honor of the 18,000th store.

"I'm honored to have the La Junta store be a part of this milestone and I'm thrilled that we are able to give back to an organization that does such tremendous work in the local community," says Bailey. "La Junta Associated Charities provide food and emergency relief to those in need and I'm so grateful our Domino's team can help support their mission."

La Junta Associated Charities is a nonprofit organization that assists low-income individuals and families who find themselves in desperate situations. The organization was established in 1980 and is funded through donations, grants and government programs.