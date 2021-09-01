Domino's Opens First Location in Lithuania

Domino's Pizza is continuing to expand globally, following the opening of the first Domino's store in Lithuania. Residents of Vilnius can now enjoy hot, made-to-order pizza as they dine in or carry-out or choose to have it delivered to their door by master franchisee Morgacita Limited.

"We are excited to bring such a globally prominent brand like Domino's to the Lithuanian market," says Oleg Talalay, executive director of D-Pizza LT, a subsidiary of Morgacita Limited. "We believe that Domino's delicious products, excellent customer service and efficient delivery are the keys to success in this new market."

Domino's in Vilnius, located on Linkmenu St. 22 in the Rimi Market, features the open concept pizza theater design, which has an inviting, comfortable interior. Customers can see all the action of pizza-making as it is brought to the forefront in this store.

A second location will open soon in Vilnius on Ateities Street with additional locations planned in the future, with the intent of creating more than 400 jobs in the next three years.

"We are thrilled to bring the Domino's brand to Lithuania," adds Joe Jordan, Domino's executive vice president of international. "We love Domino's customers all over the world and are excited to now be able to serve those in Vilnius. We look forward to developing a loyal customer following and bringing even more Domino's locations to Lithuania in the future."

Domino's now operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.