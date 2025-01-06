DPC Dash – Domino’s Pizza China, Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, has entered 13 new cities across China with 14 new stores opening during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year holidays, bringing delicious pizzas and joyful dining experiences to local consumers.

Expanding Nationwide with New Store Openings

DPC Dash remains committed to offering delicious pizza at value for customers. The recent expansion saw the Company enter Shenyang, Chongqing, Taizhou, Zhengzhou, Shaoxing, Nanning, Shijiazhuang, Zhanjiang, Zhangzhou, Quanzhou, Nanchang, Yantai and Zhangjiagang, opening a total of 14 new stores. This expansion further strengthens the Company’s presence nationwide. The new stores have been well-received, with customers lining up outside to share in the holiday cheer and witness DPC Dash’s growth in China.

As of the date of this release, DPC Dash has entered 46 cities across China Mainland, offering consumers high-quality, competitively priced pizza. The new store locations were strategically selected based on local consumer demand and market potential, to provide a more convenient dining experience. Due to high dine-in demand, the new stores currently do not offer delivery services.

Continuing the “Go Deeper, Go Broader” Store Network Strategy to Drive Company Growth

The recent expansion to 13 new cities marks a significant milestone in DPC Dash’s implementation of its “Go Deeper, Go Broader” store network strategy. Since 2017, DPC Dash has experienced rapid store growth, expanding nearly tenfold from just over 100 stores in 2017 to more than 1,000 nationwide in just seven years. DPC Dash will continue its sustainable expansion, with plans to open approximately 300 to 350 new stores in 2025 and 2026, respectively. These new stores will further strengthen DPC Dash’s position in the catering industry, providing consumers with more diverse choices to meet their growing needs.

Ms. Aileen Wang, CEO of DPC Dash, commented, “The entering into 13 new cities is another important milestone in DPC Dash’s development journey. We are delighted to bring the unique dining experience of Domino’s Pizza to consumers in these cities during the Christmas and New Year holidays. DPC Dash will always adhere to a consumer-centric approach, continuously optimizing products and services. We firmly believe that with excellent quality, innovative spirit, and the efforts of our team, DPC Dash will grow together with our consumers, sharing the joy that delicious food brings.”

Leading with the 4D Strategy for Sustainable Growth

DPC Dash adheres to its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious pizza at value, Delivery, and Digital, providing consumers with excellent products and services. By continuously optimizing store operations and enhancing product quality, DPC Dash has achieved consecutive years of sales growth.

Every new store opening showcases DPC Dash’s brand strength, and every improvement in customer experience drives the Company’s progress. DPC Dash will continue to uphold its commitment to quality service and innovation, bringing delicious pizzas and enjoyable dining experiences to more consumers. Moving forward, the Company will further expand its market, enhance brand influence, and share the joy of food with consumers, creating a better life together.