Domino’s Pizza announced that generous customers donated over $18 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2024, supporting its work in advancing treatments and research of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The 11-weeklong St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign ended on Jan. 5, 2025, and raised more than $8.9 million. Prior to the campaign, Domino’s prompted customers to simply round up their order total and donate to St. Jude, generating over $8.7 million. In addition, Domino’s franchise and corporate team members raised over $337,000 during the annual St. Jude Walk/Run.

“The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a beloved tradition at Domino’s,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO. “Each year, we are reminded of the profound difference that Domino’s team members, franchisees and customers can make in the lives of children in need of care around the world. I am continuously in awe of St. Jude’s devotion to patients and their families – Domino’s is honored to contribute to creating brighter futures for them.”

The $18 million brings Domino’s total amount raised for St. Jude to more than $143 million since the partnership began. In May of 2024, Domino’s pledged to reach a fundraising total of $300 million by 2034 to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

2024 marked 21 years of Domino’s participation in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. The support of Domino’s customers has provided over two decades of donations to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.