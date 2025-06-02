Domino’s Pizza is kicking off June with a special deal: customers can carry out large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each from June 2-8.

“Summer is unofficially here, and Domino’s is celebrating by doing what we do best: offering delicious pizza at a great value,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “Whether you’re hosting a graduation party, throwing a summer gathering with friends or watching the final basketball games, Domino’s has your meal plans covered. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of this deal!”

Domino’s $6.99 weeklong carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings, including Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust. For a $3 upcharge, customers can try Domino’s delectable new Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza.