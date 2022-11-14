Domino's Pizza Offering Half-Off Deal through November 20

November is a time to give thanks, and what better way for Domino's Pizza to show its appreciation of customers than to offer half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through November 20.

"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support. "The holidays are quickly approaching, and we know Domino's customers will appreciate being able to provide a convenient and delicious meal to their family for less."

Domino's 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering channels:

Domino's website (dominos.com)

Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone and Android

Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

Customers can order any size pizza on any crust, with any toppings, as part of Domino's half off deal. Domino's offers more than 20 toppings, a dozen different veggies and proteins, as well as five types of crust. Domino's features 12 specialty pizzas, ranging from the savory MeatZZa and Philly Cheese Steak pizzas, to lighter options like the Pacific Veggie or Spinach and Feta pizzas on a crunchy thin crust. Looking to spice up pizza night? Domino's Buffalo Chicken pizza is the perfect choice.