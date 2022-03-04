Domino's Promotes Joe Jordan and Art D'Elia to New Executive Roles

Domino's Pizza announced the promotions of Joe Jordan to the role of president, U.S. and Global Services and Art D'Elia to the role of Executive Vice President—International, effective May 1. Jordan and D'Elia will both report to Russell Weiner, current Chief Operating Officer and president—Domino's U.S. and incoming Domino's CEO (effective May 1.)

"Joe and Art are extremely talented executives who have 15 years of Domino's experience between the two of them," says Weiner. "They are well known and respected by our team members and franchisees around the world. Each are incredible leaders whose insights, expertise and values embody what makes Domino's such a special place to work. I am excited for them and for the Company."

As president, U.S. & Global Services, Jordan will be responsible for leading the Company's U.S. business and key global centers of excellence. He most recently served as Executive Vice President—International of Domino's since April 2018, after serving as Senior Vice President—Chief Marketing Officer of Domino's from May 2015 to April 2018. Prior to joining Domino's, Jordan worked for six years at PepsiCo North America, where he served as the senior director of marketing. Jordan holds an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of William and Mary.

As Executive Vice President—International, D'Elia will be responsible for overseeing the Domino's business in more than 90 countries around the world. D'Elia most recently served as Executive Vice President—Chief Marketing Officer of Domino's since July 2020. He joined Domino's in January 2018 as Senior Vice President – Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. Prior to Domino's, D'Elia served as chief marketing officer for Danone Dairy's business unit which serviced the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg. D'Elia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan.