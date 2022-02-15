Domino's Raises $13.6M for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Domino's announced that its corporate and franchise-owned stores across the country joined forces to raise $13.6 million to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2021, primarily through the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

The campaign, which ran for 11 weeks from Oct. 18, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, raised $9.3 million for the kids of St. Jude. Throughout 2021, Domino's offered customers the opportunity to round up their order total and donate the change, which raised an additional $4 million.

The funds will count toward a pledge made by Domino's in 2020 to raise $100 million for a new patient housing facility at St. Jude called The Domino's Village. The six-story, 288,990-square-foot facility will house up to 140 St. Jude families while their children receive lifesaving care for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Construction is well underway and the facility is expected to be ready for patient families in spring 2023.

"The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a longtime tradition at Domino's, one that makes me very proud," says Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "And still, every year, I am in awe of generosity of our customers who add a small donation to their order. It is a powerful example of the impact people can make when they come together, united by a single cause."

That cause is the ongoing work of St. Jude as it seeks to treat and defeat pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to partners like Domino's, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

The $100 million pledge by Domino's is the largest corporate commitment in the history of St. Jude. Domino's has raised more than $95 million for St. Jude since its partnership began in 2004, $27 million of which has been raised for The Domino's Village.

"It is truly humbling to see the love that our friends at Domino's have shown to St. Jude families through the years. Whether by inspiring customers to give to the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign or helping create a home away from home for families who come to St. Jude for treatment and care, their ongoing dedication to our mission fills us with gratitude," adds Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We deeply cherish this partnership that continues to fuel our efforts to treat and defeat childhood cancer in communities here and around the world."