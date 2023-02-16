Domino's Raises More Than $13 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Thanks to customers' generosity and team members' dedication, Domino's Pizza Inc. raised more than $13 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2022.

Domino's wrapped up its 11-weeklong St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign on Jan. 8, 2023. The campaign, which began on Oct. 24, 2022, raised more than $9 million for the kids of St. Jude. Domino's raised an additional $4 million through a feature on dominos.com, which asked customers to round up their order total and donate their change.

"Domino's partnership with St. Jude is one that we deeply cherish," says Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "We are proud to be able to support St. Jude's lifesaving mission by participating in the Thanks and Giving campaign each year. Fundraising wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our customers, and we're incredibly grateful for their kindness."

The funds bring Domino's total raised to more than $110 million – $40 million of which is toward its commitment to fund the opening of a new patient housing facility at St. Jude called The Domino's Village. Domino's has $60 million to raise as part of the pledge, which was made in 2020 and made history as the largest corporate commitment to St. Jude. The six-story, 288,990-square-foot facility will house up to 140 St. Jude families while their children receive lifesaving care for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Construction is well underway and the home away from home is expected to be ready for patient families in 2023.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and won't stop until no child dies from cancer.