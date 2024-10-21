Throughout the upcoming season of giving, Domino’s Pizza Inc., through its franchise and corporate-owned stores across the U.S., is asking customers to think of the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on pizza night. Starting today through Jan. 5, 2025, customers can donate with their order and help St. Jude in their mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

“Through its Thanks and Giving campaign, St. Jude is empowering Domino’s franchise and corporate store teams and their customers to live charitably every day,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson. “It’s a privilege to fundraise for St. Jude and its lifesaving mission, and we’re grateful customers are just as inspired to donate.”

Customers can add a donation to St. Jude while ordering their favorite pizza over the phone, in stores or online from their local Domino’s store. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Since 2004, Domino’s has raised more than $125 million for St. Jude, primarily through 21 years of Thanks and Giving. Earlier this year, Domino’s made the historic announcement to expand its fundraising commitment to St. Jude from 2030 through 2034, marking 30 years of partnership. Thanks to the long-standing tradition of the campaign and the generosity of customers, Domino’s strives to reach $300 million raised for St. Jude in that time.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children.