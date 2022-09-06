Domino's Rolls Out an 'Inflation Relief Deal'

Domino's stores nationwide are offering 20 percent off all menu-priced items ordered online.

"It's no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services," says Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza."

Domino's 20 percent off deal is valid on all menu-priced items ordered online, for a limited time. Customers can take advantage of this deal for carryout and delivery.

"We hope customers partake in this great deal and treat themselves to their favorite menu items," Jordan says. "Everything on Domino's menu is 20 percent off—pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes—you name it, it's included. Now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, as summer is coming to an end, school is beginning and football is kicking off."

Domino's 20 percent off deal is available through the following online ordering channels: