Domino's to Tip Carryout Customers $3 for Online Orders

Domino's Pizza believes every great delivery driver deserves a tip. Thousands of carryout customers serve as their own delivery drivers each day, and now, Domino's is tipping them. Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order, thanks to the largest pizza company in the world.

"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," says Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president – chief marketing officer. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

Carryout customers who order online now through May 22, 2022, are eligible to claim the $3 coupon code, which is redeemable for another online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity). Plus, customers can combine their carryout tip with their favorite carryout offer, making for a tasty deal.

"Domino's carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza," says D'Elia. "Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped. Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after."