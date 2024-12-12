Domino’s Pizza, Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, on Thursday announced that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 31, 2024, after market close. Domino’s common stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on January 2, 2025. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol “DPZ.”

Domino’s had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino’s.