Dom’s Kitchen & Market Partners with FARE

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, an omni-channel food emporium providing Chicagoans a destination to eat and shop, (2730 N Halsted St), announced their exclusive partnership with FARE, which offers complete meal solutions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. FARE meal solutions are perfectly portioned, packed in compostable containers that you can heat directly in the oven or microwave. FARE’s flavor-forward and seasonal meals taste just as good as they look. FARE’s commitment to eating well means yes to whole foods and no to preservatives, refined sugars, tricky oils, processed or out-of-season ingredients. Stock a few in the fridge and you’ll be just minutes away from a thoughtfully prepared, wholesome lunch or dinner you can feel good about. The meals will be in-store on Tuesday, November 9th.

The partnership between Dom’s and FARE supports Dom’s mission to support local small businesses that enhance the customer's experience. FARE is a Chicago-based, women-owned business.

FARE was founded by Britni and Kasia, two colleagues who bonded over their shared appetite for well-prepared but not over-involved lunches. Between marketing tasks at a prominent Chicago steakhouse, the two would share their homemade creations – simple meals made with healthy and hearty ingredients. FARE’s most favorite recipes reach every important meal in the day: from sweet to savory breakfast ... wraps, salads, and bowls ... even dinner plates, sustaining snack boxes and gluten free desserts.

Dom’s is led by Bob Mariano, who founded Mariano’s after serving as the CEO of Roundy’s and Dominick’s, Jay Owen of Dom Capital Group, a venture investor in food technology and next-generation commerce, and Don Fitzgerald, a former senior executive at Dominick’s, Roundy’s, and Mariano’s.