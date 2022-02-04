Donald Stack Named SVP of Operations at Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that Donald L. Stack has been named Senior Vice President of Operations and will succeed Scott Lefever in this role upon completion of the leadership transition on February 7, 2022. Scott Lefever will continue to be employed by the company through his retirement on March 31, 2022.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Don to our Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard team," says Ryan Zink, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Don brings 45 years of restaurant experience having started as a teen in QSR and developing into the Senior Vice President of Operations at the parent company responsible for a portfolio of 93 restaurants in 17 states including the Fox & Hound, Champps, and Bailey’s restaurant concepts. Most recently Don served at Firebirds International as a Regional Manager responsible for operations of Firebirds restaurants in five Midwest states. Don brings a passion for people and the business and will be an integral part of our plans for the brand."

Stack says, "Joining Good Times takes me back to my [quick-service restaurant] roots and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build strong relationships and to further develop our team as we grow and energize this amazing brand. People are my joy both professionally and personally and, spending time building someone up or simply celebrating life and success together is my goal every day."