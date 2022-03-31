Donatos Adding Party Twists to Dessert Menu for Limited Time

Donatos announced that it is adding Party Twists to the dessert menu at all of its traditional locations for a limited time. Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or finish a meal with a tasty treat, this new addition is sure to add some pizzazz to each order.

Known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge with fresh, premium toppings, the family-owned company is ready to add a new recipe to the dessert line that started with Cookies ‘N Cream Twists made with real OREO Cookie pieces in November and then continued with Valentine’s Twists in February. These sweet pull-apart twists are served warm, drizzled with vanilla icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles. One order serves up to four people.

“Pizza is all about bringing people together and our new Party Twists are a delicious and fun way to cap off any meal,” says Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of Marketing at Donatos. “Our customers loved our Cookies ‘N Cream Twists when we introduced them, and our Valentine’s Twists led to our highest dessert sales week in more than a year as they were shared with loved ones. We can’t wait to see the many ways that our customers celebrate with these new Party Twists.”

The extension of the dessert category adds more variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, and appetizers in addition to the brand’s featured product – pizza.